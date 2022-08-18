Loewe Wins EISA Award

German company Loewe has won an EISA award — “Best Product 2022–2023 Home Theatre Solution” — for its ‘klang’ series of home theatre speakers, which comprises the klang Bar5 mr soundbar, klang sub5 subwoofer and klang mr5, klang mr3 and klang mr1 multi-room active loudspeakers.

EISA (Expert Imaging and Sound Association) comprises a group of 60 leading tech publications from 29 countries. Each year, EISA juries award the best products in their class in terms of performance, innovative technology, and unique design.

The EISA jury’s commendation for Loewe stated: “The klang bar5 mr and sub5, a high-quality Dolby Atmos and DTS:X-enabled soundbar system suitable for TVs 55 inches and above, represent the pinnacle of Loewe's range of networked audio hardware. A driver combination provides native or processed 5.1.2 channel sound, and the sound field can be expanded with any klang mr multiroom/streaming speaker from Loewe for an immersive 7.1.2 experience. The build quality and design of the entire range is first-class, and the sound is rich, expressive and exceptionally detailed. Loewe'scommitment to features pays off too — Wi-Fi options include DTS Play-Fi, AppleAirPlay and Google Home, making it easy to add music streaming to any home cinema.”

(Image credit: Loewe)

Paul Riachi, of Indi Imports, which distributes Loewe products in Australia, said: “The Loewe klang mr speakers stand for audiophile high enjoyment in any room. They are based on the Loewe Multiroom platform and can be combined in any way to enjoy music in any size room. They can be conveniently operated via Apple Airplay 2 or Google Chromecast and offer access to numerous popular streaming services. They are representative of the unique combination of German engineering, excellence, exclusive design and sustainability that has shaped Loewe’s culture.”