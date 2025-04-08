Loewe adds a wireless Dolby Atmos home cinema system to its range – and this footballer has skin in the game

Premium German AV and lifestyle brand Loewe has announced the release of We. BOOST, its new wireless Dolby Atmos home theatre sound system – and it could be a competitor for Sony's Bravia Theatre Quad system.

Priced at £999 and set to be available at selected retailers from June, the package is made up of four wireless active satellite speakers and a subwoofer. The speaker configuration also supports a range of Dolby audio formats, including Dolby Atmos, to create a sense of 3D sound thanks to its upwards-firing speakers.

Loewe says it has a 4.1.2 speaker configuration, but a closer look indicates it has four upward-firing drivers (one in each satellite speaker) instead of two. We have reached out to Loewe for clarification.

Perhaps surprisingly, this system could perk the ears of football fans as well as AV nerds. That’s because French football captain Kylian Mbappé partially owns the brand. He has previously partnered with Loewe for the release of the We. HEAR Pro Bluetooth speaker.

There’s good news for those squinting in the dark to try to turn the volume up (we’ve all been there), as the remote control has an integrated OLED display for individual adjustment of bass, treble, and various sound modes, as well as energy-saving Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity. The “effortless to set-up” 720 watts system uses a wireless signal via an included HDMI eARC dongle.

While Loewe has a wide range of TVs (and a projector) in its lineup, this system is compatible with TVs and projectors from other manufacturers.

We're yet to test this system, but it has the possibility of being a premium sound package worth considering, due to one key feature.

When we tested the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad, for example, our main criticism was its bass-light performance and lack of a subwoofer, which, when paired with a hefty price tag, ultimately let it down.

Loewe has cleverly opted to include a subwoofer with the We. BOOST system, which should negate the low-end issue we faced with the Quads – making this new wireless Dolby Atmos system one to watch.

