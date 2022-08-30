The XGIMI Magic Lamp is the craziest projector we've seen this year

In the market for a new projector, wireless speaker and ceiling light? Chinese projector company Xgimi thinks it has you covered with its new Magic Lamp.

The Magic Lamp combines a DLP projector and Bluetooth speaker inside a ceiling light design, with the intention of having the capability of turning any room into a music-streaming home cinema. It's an ambitious device, but the idea of neatly tucking a projector away into another household object should appease those looking to create a home theatre without the clutter.

Xgimi says the new Magic Lamp features a unique optical engine that differentiates it from other short-throw projectors that offers a ‘non-destructive’ axis shift of 32 degrees. This apparently enables the image to be moved up and down freely by one metre, for more varied options when it comes to image position. Other features found in the Magic Lamp include a variety of smart home integration options and a built-in sound system courtesy of Harman Kardon.

Currently, the Xgimi Magic Lamp is only available in China and is priced at $1,170 (around £999 / AU$1691), however, it will be making its European debut at IFA 2022, suggesting a European launch could be on the cards.

