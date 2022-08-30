Sony announces new HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos soundbar with 360 Spatial Sound

Sony has announced a new 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, the HT-A3000, which will soon hit stores for £599 / $699 / AU$TBC. The HT-A3000 is expected to hit European markets this October, with a U.S. on-sale date still to be confirmed.

The HT-A3000 is a 3.1-channel soundbar that features Sony's spatial audio solution: 360 Sound Mapping, which promises to deliver ultra-wide listening. It also natively supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X although it doesn't include any dedicated up-firing speakers.

The bar has three front speakers, with a dedicated center channel, and a built-in dual subwoofer. It's also upgradeable, with support for Sony's optional SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer and SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers.

If streaming's more your thing, you can connect to all your favorite services, from Spotify to Tidal and use AirPlay, Chromecast and Bluetooth to help stream. The soundbar also supports 360 Reality Audio for the ultimate in immersive live concerts or studio session experiences. Plus, there's always Bluetooth to fall back on too.

Want to control your soundbar with your voice? No problems there, either, as the HT-A3000 comes with Google-assistant integration and works with Amazon Alexa devices, too. Lastly, the HT-A3000 comes with a familiar spread of inputs including USB, optical and HDMI eARC.

We haven't got our hands on the HT-A3000 just yet, but Sony has a strong reputation in the soundbar world and we have high hopes for the HT-A3000.

