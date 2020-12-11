You can get this LG Meridian Bluetooth speaker for half-price on Amazon

Here's a great deal on a Bluetooth speaker just in time for the weekend.

The LG XBoom Go PL5 is down from £129 to £67 at Amazon. That's a saving of £62, or almost half price. Bargain.

LG XBoom Go PL5 £129 £67 at Amazon (save 48%)

This LG Bluetooth speaker has a whopping £62 off, bringing it down to nearly half price. Your 48 per cent saving gets you an 18-hour battery life, 20W of power and sound that's powered by hi-fi specialists Meridian. The lights flash different colours, too.View Deal

Before we tell you more, we must make one thing clear: we haven't tested this particular speaker, so can't vouch for its sound quality. Having said that, LG and, more notably, its partner Meridian, have good reputations when it comes to audio quality. And the closest product we have tested – the LG PK7 XBoom – scored a very respectable four stars a couple of years ago.

The PL5 launched this year. It's small enough to stash in a coat pocket, and has lights on each end that change colours and flash in time to the music. It should be especially noticeable now that daylight is in short supply. You can personalise the light colour using a mobile app, too.

The sound has been engineered by Meridian, a company that makes all manner of audio gear including in-car systems and home hi-fi setups, normally at the high-end of the market.

The speaker is rated IPX5, which means it's protected against dust and low-pressure water jet spray from any direction. So if you're taking it to the beach, or just carrying it through a downpour, you don't have to worry about it surviving.

Battery life stands at a healthy 18 hours for getting out and about. Want to use it at home? You can pair two together for stereo sound, and even link them to your TV.

It works with the Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants for speak-to-control, too. And it can act as a charger to juice up your mobile should you be running low. Looks like a decent deal at £62.

