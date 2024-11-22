Wales vs South Africa live stream and how to watch Autumn Nations Series 2024 free online and on TV

Having just been walloped by Australia, Wales now have the unenviable task of facing South Africa this Saturday evening. Kick off is set for 5.40pm GMT and fans can watch the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams from anywhere with a VPN. Here's how to catch the Wales vs South Africa live streams from wherever you are in the world.

After slumping to a record 11th defeat in a row, Wales and head coach Warren Gatland are under intense pressure – and it doesn't get any easier with the double World Champions heading to the Principality Stadium on Saturday evening.

While this is now statistically the worst Welsh side in history, South Africa have just mopped up Scotland by 17 points and England by nine this Autumn.

Ominously, the Springboks have won 14 of their past 16 Test matches, stretching back to the group stage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The two defeats have each been by one solitary point.

In a last Hail Mary to save their season, Gatland has drafted in Sam Costelow at fly-half, Rio Dyer on the wing, Christ Tshiunza in the second row and Taine Plumtree at No.8.

For the visitors, head coach Rassie Erasmus has shuffled his deck, handing debut starts to brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse as South Africa's half-backs.

In all, the world number ones have made seven changes from the team that overcame England, yet the squad still boasts 17 World Cup winners, including captain Siya Kolisi and World Rugby player of the year nominees Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe.

Every Autumn Series match including Wales vs South Africa is live on TNT Sports in the UK and can be streamed via Discovery Plus.

Wales matches are also free to view on BBC iPlayer's S4C with Welsh commentary. In Australia you can catch the match live on Stan Sport. And rugby fans in the US can tune into all the action on Peacock TV.

How to watch Wales vs South Africa live in the UK

All of Wales' matches during the Autumn Nations are also free to view via the BBC iPlayer's S4C with Welsh commentary. The Wales vs South Africa build-up starts at 5pm GMT on S4C ahead of kick-off at 5.40pm.

TNT Sports also has the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series 2024 in its entirety. Subscribe via your Sky package for £25 a month or your BT broadband package for £20 a month (it's a rolling one-month contract).

You can also stream TNT Sports live on the DiscoveryPlus.com website. Premium (inc. TNT Sports) costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Wales vs South Africa live in the USA

Peacock TV has bagged the rights to show every Autumn Nations rugby game this November, including Saturday's Wales vs South Africa live stream.

Kick off time is at 12.40am ET / 9:40 a.m. PT.

Rugger fans in the States can sign up to Peacock TV from $7.99 a month, with tons of TV and sport thrown in for a relatively affordable sum – including a hatful of Premier League matches.

The American streaming service is blocked in the UK – but Americans visiting Blighty can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access Peacock from abroad.

Wales vs South Africa live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Autumn Nations 2024 rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription plus the Stan Sport add on to watch Wales vs South Africa. Total cost? AU$25 per month, which is not too shabby.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch Wales vs South Africa from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription? You can still watch Wales vs South Africa live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Nord VPN deal: Grab up to 70% off

NordVPN, which you may have seen advertised on TV, radio or internet, is one of the safest and speediest VPNs when it comes to streaming and unblocking streaming services. Prices are affordable, too, which is a real bonus for sports fans. Especially if you snag this tasty discounted deal.

Not used a VPN before? It's all quite straightforward:

1. Sign up NordVPN using the deal above to get the discount.

2. Install the NordVPN app on your device.

3. Hit 'connect' and then select your virtual location – whether it's the UK, US, Australia or more far-flung location.

4. Head to your usual streaming service and voila, the service will think that you're back at home. This trick works with BBC iPlayer as well, FYI if you're a Brit abroad.

5. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can always sign up, give it a go, and then cancel.

Autumn Nations Series 2024 – fixture list & TV times

All times GMT

Friday 22nd November 2024

8.10pm - France vs Argentina

Saturday 23rd November 2024

3.10pm - Ireland vs Fiji

5.40pm - Wales vs South Africa

8.10pm - Italy vs New Zealand

Sunday 24th November 2024

1.40pm - Scotland vs Australia

4.10pm - England vs Japan