Virgin Media's latest figures for on demand content only serve to back this up, with the subscription service announcing over 200 million on demand views for the first three months of 2010.

Virgin offers the iPlayer service as standard, while also giving access to on demand content from ITV, Channel 4, Virgin1 and LIVING, as well as films and music videos.

Channel 4's on demand service, 4oD, had its best ever three months with nearly 19 million views, while the BBC's iPlayer clocked-up over 50 million views.

ITV Player drew plently of punters, with over 6 million episodes of Coronation Street alone watched on demand.

Over 2.6 million movies were viewed on demand over the same three-month period, which Virgin Media hopes will be boosted by the recent launch of its Virgin Media Online Movies service.

The company also plans to launch on online TV player and its next generation of set-top boxes, complete with the HD PVR service TiVo, later this year.

