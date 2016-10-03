While much of the turntable revival may be centred around affordable, plug 'n' play decks, plenty of good budget (and more expensive) turntables require the addition of a signal-boosting phono stage.

Furthermore, a phono stage can be a cost effective upgrade for any vinyl system, typically offering better performance than integrated phono stages.

That's the case with this month's winning user review, which sees a Rega Fono Mini A2D phono stage breathing new life into a much-loved Pioneer turntable.

Over to simonpj145, who waxes lyrical in the review: "It has 'woken up' my record collection. Listening to Ziggy Stardust was an experience I've just not had with digital or with the previous phono stage. Just spent the afternoon going through my collection, Flock Of Seagulls and so on. Great time!"

A previous Award-winner, this Rega phono stage is now a few years old, so there are alternatives, but as it's still on sale for £89, you may feel emboldened to act on this hearty recommendation.

simonpj145 wins a pair of Lindy Cromo NCX-100 noise-cancelling headphones worth £100 for his user review.

