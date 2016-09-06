How could we not like a review that referenced Flight of the Cosmic Hippo? Andy1977 is this month's winner of the user review of the month for his verdict on the SoundMagic E10C earphones - and it wasn't just for his offbeat jazz references.

"Astonishing!" was the enthusiastic headline for his review, which was certainly a very positive one, albeit still balanced. And as we're big fans of SoundMagic's latest iteration of its excellent budget in-ear headphone range, so we can certainly agree with him.

"This product really is exceptional. Listening to the Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington sessions, these earphones provide all the timing, nuance and fun of the recordings," he said.

For £40 you have to be realistic, though, as his review clarified: "Yes, when hooked up to a £2k CD player and amp combo, my pair of Sennheiser HD580s do manage to deliver more refinement, space and transparency; but the difference isn't as much as it ought to be for the price differential. Plugged into my iPhone, the E10Cs deliver everything that you could ask of them... Please, go and buy a pair."

High praise indeed. You can read his full review here. Andy1977 wins a pair of Lindy Cromo NCX-100 noise-cancelling headphones worth £100 for his troubles.

Each month we'll be picking a winning review - simply write your own review to be in with a chance of winning the competition for September.

You can review any product you own that's listed on What Hi-Fi?. Just search for the product and then click the user reviews tab on the product's review page.

