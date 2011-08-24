Trending

UPDATED: Bank Holiday bargains at Best Buy opening in Enfield

By News 

There's 20% off Denon, Yamaha, Onkyo, Pioneer, Bose and KEF kit at Best Buy's Enfield store this weekend

Best Buy Enfield

Best Buy will mark the opening of its new Enfield store this Friday (August 26th) with a host of Bank Holiday bargains.

The store will open at 9am, and shoppers will be able to jump on board a custom-built double decker bus with a 3D cinema inside. There'll also be DJs, refreshments and face painting on hand throughout the four-day event.

Special deals on offer will include half price home cinema systems, and the first 100 people in the queue each day get the chance to win a £500 gift card.

Specific offers available for this weekend only include:

• 20% discount on premium brands including Denon, Yamaha, Onkyo, Pioneer, Bose and KEF

• Samsung 43in HD plasma TV with Freeview, two pairs of 3D glasses, Megamind and The Last Airbender 3D discs £449.99 (save £150)

• LG 42LV355 LCD/LED Freeview TV £431.99 (save £368

• Samsung LE32D450 LCD Freeview HD-ready TV £224.99 (save £145)

• Nintendo Wii console with Mario Kart, Lego Pirates of the Caribbean and Michael Jackson Experience £139.99 (save £133)

• Samsung HTC 6500 Blu-ray home cinema system £179.99 (save £220)

• Motorola Xoom 16GB wi-fi tablet with 10.1in screen ££379.99 (save £100)

• Plus there's 15% off all headphones and iPod/iPhone dock systems, and at least 10% off all other TV and home cinema prices

Check out the Best Buy Enfield website for full details.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook