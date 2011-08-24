Best Buy will mark the opening of its new Enfield store this Friday (August 26th) with a host of Bank Holiday bargains.

The store will open at 9am, and shoppers will be able to jump on board a custom-built double decker bus with a 3D cinema inside. There'll also be DJs, refreshments and face painting on hand throughout the four-day event.

Special deals on offer will include half price home cinema systems, and the first 100 people in the queue each day get the chance to win a £500 gift card.

Specific offers available for this weekend only include:

• 20% discount on premium brands including Denon, Yamaha, Onkyo, Pioneer, Bose and KEF

• Samsung 43in HD plasma TV with Freeview, two pairs of 3D glasses, Megamind and The Last Airbender 3D discs £449.99 (save £150)

• LG 42LV355 LCD/LED Freeview TV £431.99 (save £368

• Samsung LE32D450 LCD Freeview HD-ready TV £224.99 (save £145)

• Nintendo Wii console with Mario Kart, Lego Pirates of the Caribbean and Michael Jackson Experience £139.99 (save £133)

• Samsung HTC 6500 Blu-ray home cinema system £179.99 (save £220)

• Motorola Xoom 16GB wi-fi tablet with 10.1in screen ££379.99 (save £100)

• Plus there's 15% off all headphones and iPod/iPhone dock systems, and at least 10% off all other TV and home cinema prices

Check out the Best Buy Enfield website for full details.

