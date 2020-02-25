Ultimate Ears' Hyperboom is its loudest and bassiest Bluetooth speaker yet

Ultimate Ears is never far from our lips when recommending portable Bluetooth speakers; it's behind many five-star efforts, from the dinky Roll 2 to the chunky Megablast. The latter has headed up the UE family for years – but no more.

Today, the US audio brand has introduced the Hyperboom, the brand’s loudest and bassiest speaker yet, supposedly capable of triple the peak volume and more than six times the bass of the, in our words "loud, punchy and solid", UE Megaboom 3. As described by the company's head of product management, Mindy Fournier, it's "bigger and louder than ever to get whole rooms of people on their feet dancing".

It's likely to outlast even the most enduring pairs of dancing feet though, with a rechargeable battery that offers 24 hours of playback from a single charge. As for inputs, there's both 3.5mm and optical sockets for connecting everything from smartphones to TVs, as well as the capability to pair two Bluetooth devices for easily switching between them.

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

Most Bluetooth speakers have physical play, pause and skip functions, but the Hyperboom can also launch your playlists from certain streaming services (Apple Music, Spotify for Android, Amazon Music and Deezer Premium) with the push of a button. Ultimate Ears' Boom app provides multi-room connection to another Hyperboom, Boom or Megaboom, too.

Designed to follow your party conga, it has an adaptive EQ for automatically adjusting performance according to your indoor or outdoor environment. And suitably party-proofed, its boxy chassis has an IPX4 rating for withstanding drink spills or pool splashes.

The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is available from next month for $400 (£tbc).

