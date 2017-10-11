Trending

Tidal brings its 50% off Student tier to UK

Following its launch in the US, the Student subscription is now available in 23 European countries (including the UK), Australia and South America.

Being a student brings many benefits: cheap alcohol, lie-ins, three-month summers, being able to leave the house in pyjamas... and now 50% off subscriptions for Tidal, which was announced yesterday as our favourite music streaming service and a winner of a What Hi-Fi? Award 2017.

Tidal has partnered with online verification service SheerID to create a sign-up process for all accredited university and college students to offer them the Premium tier for £4.99 per month, and the HiFi subscription for £9.99 per month.

At the Spotify-rivalling Premium tier, subscribers get access to AAC streams up to 320kbps, while the HiFi tier offers lossless CD-quality streaming, as well as its ‘Master’ recordings, which are enabled by MQA.

