This stylish, full-sized speaker package is just £249 with this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is fast approaching, but if it's a cheap but serious home cinema speaker package that you're after, the perfect deal is already live.

The 5.0 version of the Jamo S 807 package that we highly rated in our review is currently just £249 at Richer Sounds.

It was £749 from February through to the end of October this year, so that's a massive saving of £500, and it means you're essentially paying £50 per speaker, which is bonkers.

Do bear in mind that this deal doesn't include a subwoofer, but the floorstanders are bassy enough that some buyers won't feel the need for a dedicated sub. If you do want one, the Q Acoustics 3060S should work well. That is just £239 at Richer Sounds, so you'd still be getting a full and very capable 5.1 speaker package for under £500. Bargain.

Jamo S 807 HCS 5.0 speaker package was £749 now £249 at Richer Sounds

This 5.0 package consists of a the very capable S 807 floorstanders, a pair of compact S 801 surround speakers and a very stylish S 81 CEN centre. It's a cracking combination of speakers for the money, though some will want to budget extra to add a subwoofer. If white isn't your thing, the package is also available for the same price in walnut.

We reviewed the Jamo S 807 HCS as a Dolby Atmos package, so with an additional pair of Atmos 'toppers' and the S 808 subwoofer. Unfortunately, it seems that the Atmos speakers and sub are no longer available, but we feel we know enough about the components in this stripped-back package to give it a recommendation.

As we said in that review, 'those floorstanders are undeniably the stars'. They 'impress with their full body and confident dynamics', and even with the subwoofer in the package, it's the floorstanders that handled most of the bass – which is why some buyers will be more than satisfied with the 5.0 system as it is.

We felt there were some minor tonal inconsistencies as sound was passed from the big floorstanders to the compact surrounds and centre but, overall, we were very impressed with the speaker package, which was far more expensive at the time.

As we said in the review, 'the S 807 HCS isn’t just a great speaker package due to its cost, nor simply because of its size and practicality: it is a really decent home cinema system'. At this incredibly low price, we think decent is really underselling it.

