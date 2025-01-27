This Hisense flagship Mini LED TV is back down to a record-low price

This is the best price we've seen for the Hisense 65-inch Mini LED TV since Black Friday - and it's seriously impressive. While this set doesn't feature in our best 65-inch TVs of 2025, it's a 2024 flagship that we gave a solid four stars to when we reviewed it. And right now, there's a whopping £500 off.

For just £1299 at Amazon, as well as Currys and Peter Tyson, this hefty price drop sees a huge discount on the usual £1800 launch price. So, if you're in the market for a 65-inch TV, this deal could be right up your street. It's packed with features, and if you're a gamer, you'll love the support it has to offer, too.

When we reviewed Hisense's 65-inch flagship TV, we said its price put it in direct competition with other competitors on the market, like the excellent LG C4. But, right now with £500 discount, it's a more affordable option and has plenty going for it.

The U8N has some hugely impressive features from HDR support in all of the major formats including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG and solid specs for gamers, catering to requirements with dual HDMI 2.1 sockets which support 4k/@144Hz - though they are limited to 4K/120Hz with Dolby Vision gaming.

The Vidaa OS operating system gives you access to all the major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney Plus (subscriptions sold separately), as well as localised services including BBC iPlayer, ITV X and Channel 4. It also happens to be one of the first few TVs on the market to support Freely, meaning you can stream live and on-demand TV all in one place.

When it comes to audio, we listened to the set in our dedicated test rooms and said: "The Hisense U8N's 2.1.2 in-built speaker system is the latest in a long line of TV audio set-ups to deliver merely okay audio that is easily beaten by any moderately capable soundbar." So, while the discount is great, the purchase of a soundbar might be what you need if you feel the audio isn't living up to its full potential.

We also said the 65U8N is a "solid performer and very enticing option if you view it in isolation and only compare it to competing Mini LED sets." Now it has a sizeable discount of £500 at Amazon it can seriously compete in the 65-inch TV market and is one TV deal that's worth considering.

