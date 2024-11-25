This feature-heavy Hisense is a whopping Mini-LED TV enjoying a massive Black Friday discount

If you're searching for a massive TV at a similarly massive discount, this Black Friday deal will be right up your street. If you're planning on creating a home cinema setup with a massive screen at the heart of it, this Hisense deal will have you straining at the leash.

Thanks to Black Friday, the 75-inch Hisense U8N (75U8N) has fallen from its original test price of £2299 to a very tasty £1799 at Amazon, a mega saving of £1500. That's more than 20 per cent off!

Hisense 75-inch U8N (75U8N) was £2299 now £1799 at Amazon (save £500)

If size matters to you more than anything else, this 75-inch Hisense deal will get your motor running. We haven't reviewed the 75-inch model, but we did review its 'baby' brother, the slightly smaller 65-inch Hisense U8N (65U8N), a four-star performer that impressed with its fantastic upscaling, balanced picture and decent gaming specs. Just be careful you set it up right if you're going to get the best from your supersized screen.

We'd reiterate that we didn't review the 75-inch Hisense version of the U8N, but we did take the smaller 65U8N out for a spin and found it to be, once set up correctly, a capable, feature-heavy hopeful at its relatively premium price point. Using Mini LED technology on a massive scale, we're confident that the 75-inch U8N is giving you a colossal amount of TV for the money, especially once you've factored in that splendid £500 discount.

Hisense put a good deal of effort into making its U8N family as appealing and hardy as possible, and when set to its highest height there's more than enough space to fit a standard-sized soundbar beneath the 65-inch version. The stand is well-made and hardwearing, though it doesn't swivel if you want some handy angle adjustment, but overall the build quality of the Hisense feels reassuringly durable. It's an impressive effort, and you're unlikely to get your new TV home and then watch it disintegrate after a few weeks' worth of use.

The Hisense features a 4K VA-panel with Quantum Dot tech working alongside Mini LED backlighting, something which Hisense often refers to as 'ULED'. The 65-inch model boasts 1600 dimming zones and can produce a claimed 3000 nits of peak brightness, and it's the same story with this larger iteration, backed up by a panel refresh rate of 120 Hz / 144Hz VRR.

Dolby Vision gaming is one of many HDR standards the Hisense U8N supports, with other supported formats coming in the shape of HDR10, HLG and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. Around the back, the 75U8N offers four HDMI ports, as well as wi-fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 connectivity.

Picture-wise, we're expecting big things, quite literally, from the 75U8N. We said in our review of the smaller model that "the picture oozes detail as the ornithopters soar over the desert, with the texture and range of detail in the sand brimming with balanced realism". The TV's upscaling capabilities are fantastic, and while it took a bit of time to get the right picture balance, once it was attained we were rewarded with oodles of realism and refinement, facets we're confident will follow on to the more substantial 75-inch model.

A whopping tele with impressive specs, proper pedigree and a major discount? That sounds like a Black Friday winner to us.

