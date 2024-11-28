This adorable five-star JBL Bluetooth speaker costs just £25(!) this Black Friday

Black Friday is bringing major discounts, even on products that haven't been on the market for long. We only reviewed the JBL Go 4 in late August, during which the super-portable Bluetooth speaker earned the full five-star rating after we dubbed it an adorably rugged little performer that never skimps on superb sound. It's a great, cheap, compact speaker, so another price drop was never going to escape our attention.

The Go 4 is currently £25 at John Lewis, a tiny price that makes a great-value unit even better value. £25 for a JBL Bluetooth speaker? Outrageous value.

Lowest price ever JBL Go 4 was £45 now £25 at John Lewis (save £20)

Adorable to behold and a joy to listen to, the soap-sized JBL Go 4 is a pocket-sized charmer. Rectifying a few of the niggles from the third-gen model, the new kid on the block offers a super-durable build, improved battery life (around 7 hours) and a sound that goes well beyond what you'd expect for this size and price. £25 for a JBL speaker? No brainer, that.

Lowest price on sand finish (John Lewis exclusive)

Five stars Price check: £29 at Amazon

We love the JBL Go 4. While we were keen on its four-star predecessor, we found the JBL Go 3's poor battery life and small stable of features to be limiting factors that ultimately robbed it of a fifth star. Thankfully, the fourth-gen follow-up is the real deal, impressing us deeply with the level of performance it offers from such a small, affordable unit. And look at it, it's so cute!

The Go 4 may be adorable, but boy is it rugged. Sporting a similar form and dimensions to a large deck of cards or a chunky bar of soap, the pocket-sized portable is set up for handling the strains of the outdoors. Whether it was spraying it with a house or dropping it from various surfaces, our review sample showed no signs of damage or wear across its attractive fabric jacket. Like almost all of JBL's portable designs, it's built to last.

The feature set is also impressive. Battery life is a solid seven hours, rising to 9 if you use Playtime Boost, whereas Auracast compatibility lets you pair two Go 4s together in stereo or hook up multiple compatible JBL units. You even get Bluetooth Multipoint for pairing one of your speakers to two sources simultaneously.

Most importantly, the Go 4 sounds the business. Temper your expectations slightly (he's only small!) and you'll be rewarded with a sound that trounces the feeble, tinny effort of your phone's built-in speakers. As our review enthused: "Rather than merely giving us a rough outline of instruments, the Go 4 wows us with its ability to fill in the gaps, providing a comprehensive mix of structure and body to the music it conveys". It's fun, feisty and front-footed, all characteristics you want in a speaker designed for outdoor rambling and small-scale festive partying.

All in all, another triumph from JBL, baggable now for just £25 at John Lewis. Stock filler, anyone?

