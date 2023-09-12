There's one huge audio announcement that Apple didn't mention at the iPhone 15 launch

There might not have been 'one more thing' from Tim Cook, following the recent launch of the iPhone 15, but there is something that wasn't mentioned at the event which is pretty big news in our eyes.

It is that Lossless Audio is coming to the now USB-C-equipped AirPods Pro 2. Specifically, there's a line in Apple's official press release which states "AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) will enable Lossless Audio..."

'Great news!' we hear you shout. However, the press release then reveals there's a catch. It continues to say "... with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro."

So Apple's flagship wireless earbuds are getting one of the features we've had on our wishlist for quite some time, but it will only work if you partner them with Apple's $3499 micro-OLED headset, which is due out 'early next year'.

It appears that using the two products together will allow support of up to 20-bit/48kHz audio and also result in a "massive reduction in audio latency". Apple has even gone so far as to say that the pairing will deliver "the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry". A bold claim indeed. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

We've been lamenting the fact that despite Apple Music offering hi-res lossless audio across its vast music library, it's not been supported by any of the company's wireless headphones, including its flagship AirPods Max. It's nice to see this gesture from Apple, but it would be even nicer to see it roll out properly so music streamers and AirPods owners can get a boost in audio quality.

If you're interested in the new USB-C version of Apple's flagship buds, they are available to order now and go on sale from Friday 22nd September.

