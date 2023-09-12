Apple officially unveils the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, both with dynamic island and USB-C

Apple has officially lifted the lid on its latest generation of iPhones; meet the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus. As always, they're the best iPhones yet - according to Apple of course.

With an all-new design with a dynamic island, the iPhone 15 comes in five finishes: pink, green, blue, yellow and black with a new rounded chassis and textured matte glass back panel. USB-C has taken the place of lightning this time around for wired charging, while MagSafe sticks around for easy alignment with wireless charging.

Upgrades for the Super Retina XDR OLED display are also on board, with a new peak brightness of 2000 nits outdoors and 1600 nits standard for improved Dolby Vision HDR performance. Camera upgrades are also on board with a new 48-megapixel main camera (pixel binned down to half the resolution at 24 megapixels), meaning sharper and brighter photos should be capable.

Powered by the A16 chip found in iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 should be snappier, and the iPhone 15 Plus now has a bigger battery to back up the supposed improved performance.

(Image credit: Apple)

New Pro models have also been confirmed, with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. A big design upgrade centred on a premium titanium chassis is the headlining feature here, alongside thinner bezels for a more immersive display.

Starting with the build, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max features an updated design from the 14 Pro. Coming in two screen sizes, 6.3 inches and 6.7 inches, the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max come in four finishes: black, white, blue and natural titanium. An iconic aspect of the iPhone's design, the mute switch, has been replaced by a programmable action button, although there's still the option to mute your phone's ringer with a long press. They also feature a more rounded design, much like their non-Pro counterparts.

Moving onto the iPhone 15 Pro's display, ProMotion returns for high refresh rate scrolling, something we'd like to see on the standard models at some point. Not much has been shared about screen performance during Apple's live-streamed event, but considering the Super Retina XDR OLED display won it a coveted What HI-Fi? Award last year, we're expecting big things.

Apple highlights a new AV1 core as part of the A17 Pro chipset, which it claims will enhance the picture quality while streaming content on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - which has certainly piqued our interest. Elsewhere, the new chip has allowed for claimed performance gains that seem truly impressive, with gaming taking a huge step up on these latest Pro models. Apple confirms that big-budget console games like Resident Evil Village and Assassin's Creed: Mirrage will come to the iPhone - could this be the best gaming phone we've ever seen?

Camera upgrades are also touted by Apple, which is to be expected. The Pro models use a larger sensor than the standard iPhone 15, although it retains the same 48-megapixel rating. You can shoot in three focal lengths on the iPhone 15 Pro; 24mm, 28mm and 35mm with the option to select a default setting in order to jump into high-spec smartphone photography. The iPhone 15 Pro Max gets an exclusive 5x telephoto lens for an industry-first 120mm focal length option.

There's good news when it comes to pricing, as the iPhone 15 series is actually cheaper in the UK this year, after a brief price hike last year with the 14 models:

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pricing:

iPhone 15: £799 / $799 / AU$1499

iPhone 15 Plus: £899 / $899 / AU$1649

iPhone 15 Pro: £999 / $999 / AU$1849

iPhone 15 Pro Max: £1199 / $1199 / AU$2199

Pre-orders start this Friday, with a release date and general sale set for the 22nd of September 2023. While pricing in the US remains consistent, we can't say that international pricing will remain consistent - stay tuned for further updates.

