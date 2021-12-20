The Meters by Ashdown NOVU-1 headphones want to up your working from home game

The Meters by Ashdown NOVU-1 Studio Reference headphones are attractive-looking cans that are now available for purchase – and yes, that is quite a mouthful for a product name.

But the cushioned, plush aesthetic of NOVU-1's closed-back, wired design becomes really rather surprising when you see the price: just £69 / $69 (around AU$128).

With a commendable background providing audio kit to the finest musicians and engineers in the music industry, Meters by Ashdown has engineered these affordable cans with custom-designed 50mm dynamic drivers, a gold-plated 1/8-inch (3.5 mm) stereo mini-plug with included 1/4-inch (6.35 mm) threaded adapter, and the price even includes a carry bag. And Meters by Ashdown assured us the NOVU-1 Studio are designed to last and be easily repaired; the cables and ear pads are replaceable.

Meters by Ashdown was founded by Mark Gooday, chairman at Ashdown Engineering – the firm that makes guitar amps for acts including U2, Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, The Who, Pink Floyd, Sir Paul McCartney and Black Sabbath. Its products are immediately identifiable on stage by the glowing VU meter.

Before you get excited about people seeing an illuminated physical representation of your music on the outside of your cans though, Meters by Ashdown confirms that although working VU meters do feature on several Meters headphones models (and even its Meters Cubed wireless speakers, now available to buy in the UK for just £59, previously £149), the entry-level NOVU-1 instead display a new 'VU meter logo' on each earcup.

Sound Technology exclusively distributes Meters by Ashdown in the UK and ROI, and that price again for the new NOVU-1 Studio Reference headphones is just £69 / $69 (roughly AU$128).

(Image credit: Meters by Ashdown, Ashdown Engineering)

