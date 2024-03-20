The Award-winning Sony TA-AN1000 has £200 off in Amazon's Spring Day Deals

Amazon's Spring Day Deals event has begun, and if you're looking to build or upgrade your home cinema system, we think this deal on the Award-winning Sony TA-AN1000 amplifier is a cracker.

Slashing £200 off the price we tested it at last year, it takes this five-star AV receiver to just £799, making it better value than ever.

We had seen the price drop by £100 or so in recent months, this is now the lowest price we've seen the TA-AN1000 at since launch. Even better news? If you'd rather buy from a dealer instead, it looks like they're following suit and slashing their prices too.

Best Sony TA-AN1000 deal

Sony TA-AN1000 was £999 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-TA-AN1000-7-2-Channel-Amplifier-black%2Fdp%2FB0C3HD4WWF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">now £799 at Amazon (save £200)

We loved the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-ta-an1000" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed it with our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023. And now, it's £200 cheaper – grab it quick.

Five stars

The TA-AN1000 is flexible enough to work with your system, offering seven channels of power amplification that can be configured as a 7.1 set-up or a 5.1.2 for Dolby Atmos.

With all channels driven, Sony claims the receiver is capable of 85W per channel, putting it on par with competition from the Denon AVC-X3800H. That receiver also currently sells for about £500 more the Sony at this price (although does have two extra channels of power amplification).

The AN1000 won't disappoint in the HDMI department either, with two HDMI outputs with eARC and six HDMI inputs. All of these HDMIs can handle VRR and ALLM, but it's worth noting that only two of the inputs (and both of the outputs) are compatible with 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz signals.

There's support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats, plus it also plays nicely with IMAX Enhanced. It's similarly generous in its audio format support, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Audio, plus there's wireless playback available via Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Chromecast and AirPlay 2. Sonos users can even hook this up to their multiroom setup, thanks to Works with Sonos compatibility.

As for its performance? In our review, we steeped high praise on it indeed, stating simply that "this amplifier ticks all our boxes".

We noted how its "crisp, precise and punchy sound strikes a nearly perfect balance", and praised it for its ability to "elevate every movie and song we throw at it". Not only that, but its sleek design and good feature set ties together with its performance to make it incredibly easy to recommend.

If you’re looking to buy an amp at this level, then we had already labelled the Sony TA-AN1000 as a no-brainer last year – but now, with £200 off? It's nothing short of a bargain.

