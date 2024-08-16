The 42-inch model of this 5-star Philips TV is now half price

The Premier League returns tonight, and if you're looking for a new TV on which to enjoy it, we've got a great deal for you. The 42-inch Philips 808 OLED TV is reduced by £200, to just £799 at Richer Sounds.

That's a whopping £700 cheaper than its launch price of £1499, making it almost half price.

Best Philips OLED808 deal

Philips 42OLED808 was £999 now £799 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

The 42-inch size makes this TV perfect for a bedroom, kitchen or smaller living space. It features Philips' awesome Ambilight tech, making the picture more immersive, and has the Google TV platform built-in for effortless usability.

We haven't tested this 42-inch model, but the 55OLED808 earned a perfect five out of five. Which was a relief – because of rights issues between Google TV and Freeview Play, the TV was delayed, and wasn't released until October. Sadly the issue was never resolved, and so the TV lacks the usual UK terrestrial catch-up apps (BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, ITVX and My5). That's easily rectified by adding a streamer like the Google TV Streamer or Amazon Fire TV Stick, but still, it's annoying having to switch devices and having to shell out extra.

That's the bad news out of the way, now on with the good. The OLED808 is a barnstormer of a TV. It has plenty of gaming features like 4K@120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Nvidia G-Sync, though only two HDMI 2.1 ports (one of which is used for a soundbar's eARC functionality) means gamers with a sound system and multiple consoles will have to do some port switching.

This is Philips' first 42-inch OLED TV, and it uses the Next Gen Ambilight system introduced in 2022 – this is brighter and capable of recreating more hues. The picture on the 55-inch model we tested is very sharp indeed, with exceptional levels of detail.

We can't comment on the 42-incher's picture quality as we haven't reviewed it. But generally speaking, smaller TVs aren't as bright as their larger incarnations, so we would expect this one to be a bit dimmer than the 55-incher that graced our test rooms. But because of the smaller screen, they tend to be a bit sharper. If that's true, you're in for a treat.

And with this discount, you can splash out on some snacks to enjoy in front of the first game of the season.

