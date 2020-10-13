The 10 best Prime Day UK hi-fi deals: discounts on hand-held to high-end

There is a host of hi-fi separates, sources and speakers with tempting discounts this Amazon Prime Day, but which ones are most worth your time and hard-earned cash?

Well, whether you're after something hand-held or high-end, we might have something to tempt you here.

Let's start with an Award-winning hi-res player: the Sony Walkman NW-A55L is our favourite portable music player costing less than £250, and it's down down from £180 to £129 in this special Prime Day deal.

If your budget stretches a little further than that you can get £200 off the price of one of last year's Award-winning portable music players, the Astell & Kern A&norma SR15. Down to £399 while stocks last, that's a huge saving on some high-end hi-res audio.

And the Award-winning discounts continue over at Richer Sounds, where you can find the Cyrus soundKey DAC for only £59 – that's only a little over half the price at which we tested and gave it an Award.

It isn't all portable stuff, of course; you can also save £130 on the Yamaha MusicCast CRX-N470D. This just-add-speakers mini hi-fi system can play CDs, tune into the radio and stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay or wi-fi.

But if you're really looking at top-notch hi-fi, you might want to cast an eye at Sevenoaks, which is offering a whopping £1700 discount on the Naim NAC-N 272 streamer. It'll still set you back a couple of grand, but who can turn down such a price cut on one of the best Naim products of all time?

And what about speakers? Well you're covered for both mid-range and budget options.

Sevenoaks is offering a tasty discount on the 2018 Award-winning KEF Q350 standmount speakers, down from the £530 at which we tested them to only £399.

If you're after something a bit bigger then you can head to Richer Sounds to find a £50 saving on another former Award winner, with the Q Acoustics 3050 now at £349.

And Richer Sounds is also offering money off a sterling pair of budget standmount speakers, with the Wharfedale D320 priced at a startling £99.

The third installment of Record Store Day 2020 is just around the corner, so you might also want to invest in a new turntable.

The Audio Technica AT-LP3 belt-drive record player is one to check out, and Currys has it currently for £149 down from £199.

Or just tipping into the midrange section of the market, Exceptional AV is offering a £90 discount on the five-star Pro-Ject Essential III, which is now priced at a tempting £239.

We will be keeping an eye on all the deals throughout Amazon Prime Day, with many lasting only a few hours, so keep checking back if there's nothing for you here.

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £59 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal

Yamaha CRX-N470D system £350 £219 at Amazon

This mini hi-fi system is a nice mix of traditional and newer methods of playback. You can play your CDs and tune into the radio, and also stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi and partner it with other Yamaha multi-room products. With the right pair of stereo speakers, it’s a tidy little performer with ample detail and good timing.View Deal

Naim NAC-N 272 £3699 £1999 at Sevenoaks There are only two things you need to know about the Naim NAC-N 272: it’s a fully featured streaming preamp and it sounds lovely. Actually, make that three: Sevenoaks is offering a whopping £1700 saving.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050 speakers for £399 £349 at Richer Sounds

These 2016 floorstanders have since been updated by Q Acoustics, but they remain a wildly entertaining proposition, blending power and authority with strong rhythmic drive. Now with a £50 saving.View Deal

Wharfedale D320 budget speakers (Black) £199 £99 at Richer Sounds

We like the Wharfedale D320 speakers. They’re easy to get along with and will work well in a wide range of systems. And now you can save an impressive £100 at Richer Sounds.View Deal