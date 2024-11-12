Cheap speaker deal sees fun Dali floorstanders drop to their lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

If you're seeking a new pair of affordable floorstanders we've found a great option that won't break the bank. The Dali Spektor 6 are currently enjoying a sizeable discount – we tested them at £500 and they've now dropped to just £299 at Peter Tyson.

We awarded the Dali Spektor 6 floorstander a very respectable four stars back in 2017, and we are certainly keen on the Spektor range as a whole; the budget Spektor 2 standmounters are former What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, after all. Dali understands how to make entertaining, articulate speakers, and these budget floorstanders are a great option as we head into the Black Friday sales.

Best Dali Spektor 6 floorstanders deal

Dali Spektor 6 was £500 now £299 at Peter Tyson (save £201)

The Dali Spektor 6 are immensely likeable, easygoing floorstanders, full of breadth, scale and more than enough punch to inject some life into your music. And currently, they are a whole lot cheaper than they would be at full price.

Four stars. Deal also available at Amazon UK

What we have always really liked about the Dali Spektor 6 is, well, how likeable they are. Some floorstanders can err too strongly on the side of neutrality or the pursuit of an overly clean sound, but the Spektor 6 sound enthusiastic and dynamic, with a presentation that comes over as peppy and sparky, yet is disarmingly easy to listen to.

The striking two-way speakers sport a 25mm soft-dome tweeter joined by two 16.5cm mid/bass units, with two bass reflex ports around the back to augment the floorstanders’ low-frequency output. They don't quite have the luxury feel of contemporary rivals, but they are solid, smartly finished and attractive towers. With this deal, you get your choice of finish – sleek black or classy walnut – depending on your preference.

We stated in our original review that "If the Dali Spektor 6 were priced a bit more competitively, we would happily overlook their shortcomings in light of that big, easy and even-toned performance." Well, guess what, our past selves? The Spektor 6 are now extremely competitively priced, making that broad, assertive and enjoyable presentation very attractive to bargain hunters everywhere.

Head over to Peter Tyson to pick them up for their new lowest-ever price of just £299.

