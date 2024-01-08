TCL just announced a 115-inch Mini LED TV with 20,000 dimming zones and 5000 nits

There has been an influx of super-sized TVs lately, but TCL's new 115-inch QM891G takes the biscuit. Not only is the 115QM89 (which has just been announced at CES 2024) absolutely huge, dwarfing the 98- and 100-inch models previously launched by the likes of Samsung, Hisense and TCL itself – it's also got some astonishing numbers on its spec sheet.

The biggest of those is the 20,000 separate dimming zones into which the Mini LED backlight is split. That's a huge number that should allow the QM891G to produce strong contrast even across that massive display area.

Next up is a claimed peak brightness of over 5000 nits. Again, that is huge: Samsung Display has recently announced a breakthrough that allows QD-OLED TVs to go up to 3000 nits and Sony is painstakingly chasing 4000 nits for its news TVs, so for TCL to already have a 5000-nit TV in its arsenal is very impressive.

To maintain control of all of those dimming zones, TCL has developed a new processor, the AIPQ Ultra, which is exclusive to the 115QM89. TCL USA's VP of Product Marketing and Development, Scott Ramirez, says that this new processor ensures "clean, precise, pristine picture quality".

As well as the Mini LED backlight, the 115-inch TCL QM891G also features Quantum Dots, which should allow for greater colour expression. TCL in fact claims that the TV can accurately reproduce 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

You would like to think that anyone with the space and budget for a 115-inch TV would partner it with a full home theatre speaker system, but the 115QM89 nonetheless has an integrated 6.2.2-channel sound system that includes dedicated up-firing speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

If you're getting all hot under the collar imagining what gaming on a TV this large would be like, you can also add support for 4K/120Hz and 4K/144Hz gaming (though the panel itself is 120Hz) and VRR (via the 'standard' and AMD FreeSync Premium formats) to the QN891G's long list of tempting specs.

This is an astounding TV in all sorts of ways, and while the market for TVs this large is obviously pretty small, those who are considering a projector will likely find the 115QM89 very tempting: it should do better blacks than most projectors, it should have a better smart platform (most projectors don't have a smart platform at all) and it will have better gaming features.

Of course, none of those eye-opening specs will be worth much if the performance isn't up to scratch, but we're hoping to get eyes-on with the QM891G very soon and will report back once we have. If TCL can deliver what it's promising and get the price right, this will be a dream TV for home cinema enthusiasts.

