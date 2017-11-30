Tangent is to launch two new DAB radios, the DAB2Go Junior and the DAB2Go+.

As its name suggests, the DAB2Go Junior is the baby in the range. It features an 8cm speaker behind Scandinavian fabric, and with a 3.5mm output, you can listen to FM, DAB and DAB+ radio stations and music over Bluetooth through headphones. It is also portable, and is powered by four AA batteries.

The DAB2Go+ has a colour display, a 3.5mm input and a built-in battery that promises eight hours of playback and recharges whenever the DAB2go+ is plugged into the mains. There are also eight EQ equalizer settings and buttons for playback control.

Both the DAB2Go Junior and DAB2Go+ can be hung on the wall with a dedicated wall mount that can be purchased separately.

With Christmas around the corner, it's a timely launch from Tangent, although whether they can oust the Award-winning Pure Evoke H2 or Roberts Stream 93i remains to be seen.

The DAB2Go Junior is priced £100, while the DAB2Go+ is available in either walnut, piano black and white finishes, priced £200.

