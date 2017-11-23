If you’re a die-hard Stones fan thinking “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction from an ordinary turntable design”, then you’re in luck.

One of Pro-Ject’s latest, err, projects has seen the launch of several Artist-themed turntables, including models based on George Harrison, The Beatles and, no doubt a nod to the brand’s Austrian heritage, Parov Stelar. And now there’s a deck celebrating one of the best English rock bands of all time.

MORE: Pro-Ject turntable reviews

The Rolling Stones turntable is essentially the Pro-Ject Debut III – only its plinth is adorned with the band’s iconic tongue and lips logo.

The belt-drive turntable has the same technical layout and features everything from the 8.6” aluminium tonearm and Ortofon OM 10 cartridge to its metal platter and decoupled feet.

With one of the band’s smash hits in mind, we wouldn't be surprised if the Pro-Ject’s black finish proves to be the most popular, but there is also a white option.

Naturally, it would be great if the £329 Rolling Stones deck was the same price as the standard Debut III (£285) - but then, You Can't Always Get What You Want, can you?

