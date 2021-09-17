T+A unveils three-strong 200 Series of premium hi-fi separates

High end German audio specialist T+A has just unveiled a new three-strong compact series of premium equipment. The new Series 200 is built on the firm's HA 200 inaugural headphone pre-amplifier, and consists of the MP 200 multi-source player, the DAC 200 digital-to-analogue converter/pre-amplifier (main photo) and the A 200 output stage.

Although the series is based on the company's 2020-issue HA 200 headphone amp and DAC in terms of tech (it is in this area that T+A has truly excelled to date: we've previously enjoyed the T+A PA 3000 HV and T+A DAC 8) the company says that looks-wise, the Series 200 reaches as far back as 1993. Why? Aesthetically, T+A has leaned heavily on T+A's M-system, released that year, although the Herford designers have now replaced the characteristic '90s chrome with timeless aluminium in your choice of matt black or silver finishes.

The front panel of the DAC 200 echoes specific details of the HA 200, for seamless integration, while the new MP 200 (pictured below) assumes the role of the classic multi-source player. The A 200 output stage is the final link in the chain. The advantage of this group of units, says T+A, lies in their strengths as individual reference devices and as a team when used in combination. “We have designed all the units in such a way that they superbly fulfill their task as separate devices, but become even better when combined within a system,” Lothar Wiemann, director of development at T+A explains.

In terms of tech, the Herford company is once again using its in-house Modular High-End Architecture (MHA). The T+A DAC 200 is capable of converting DSD1024 and 32-bit/768 kHz PCM files, as well as supporting Class A and HV technology amplification.

The T+A MP 200 multi-source player provides access to services such as Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz and Roon (currently undergoing certification), which you can control using the T+A MusicNavigator app. For loudspeaker users, the system is completed with the A 200 (pictured below) and its output of 250W per channel; headphone users can either connect the HA 200 reference headphone Amplifier, or use the DAC 200’s 4.4mm Pentaconn output.

All the T+A Series 200 devices can be ordered immediately, and will be delivered to authorised specialist dealers starting in October 2021. In the UK, the 200 series will be distributed by KOG Audio.

Ready for pricing? Deep breath. The T+A MP 200 multi-source player is priced at £3990 / $5700 (around AU$7545), the T+A DAC 200 retails for £4990 / $5490 (approximately AU$9435) and the A 200 output stage will set you back £3490 / $4900 (roughly AU$6600). Better start saving...

