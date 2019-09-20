T+A unveils PA 1100 E stereo amplifier with built-in DAC

T+A's latest integrated amplifier claims to offer the best of both worlds. Those worlds being: classic analogue inputs and their state-of-the-art digital cousins.

The German manufacturer already offers a pretty extensive line-up of products, but it's added a DAC to its existing E Series PA 1000 E analogue amplifier, poured in some engineering expertise, and come up with the all-new E Series PA 1100 E.

The PA 1100 E converts digital audio signals to analogue signals via a high-res 32-bit D/A converter. It also totes four digital SP/DIF inputs, meaning you can hook up external devices to take advantage of that mighty DAC.

When it comes to streaming options, things are geared around quality rather than quantity. A Bluetooth aptX module is present, but the USB input offers more appeal for audiophiles. It supports high-res files up to an impressive 32-bit/384 kHz for PCM, as well as DSD 256 (12 MHz) files.

True to T+A's traditions, build quality looks to be immaculate and rated at 400 watts, it looks like there's plenty of power on tap too.

There's also the option to add an HDMI module with two HDMI inputs and one ARC-enabled HDMI output, meaning TVs and Blu-ray players can be connected directly to the PA 1100 E. Vinyl fans can get their fix courtesy of the optional phono module.

The T+A PA 1100 E is available now, priced at £3,660. Tempted to add the optional HDMI module? It's an extra £390.

