SoundMagic unveils TWS50 budget AirPods rivals

SoundMagic has taken the wraps off its first pair of true wireless earbuds. And costing just £79, the TWS50s look like quite the bargain.

The sporty budget 'buds feature Bluetooth 5.0, 7 hours playback (30 hours with the charging case) and an IPX7 rating – meaning they'll survive a 30-minute dip in the shallow end.

The party piece is their 'Dual Listening' mode, which allows the left and right earpieces to connect to separate devices. You also get touch-sensitive controls for calls and music.

The case ticks a few more tech boxes, too, with auto-pairing when you remove the buds and a '1-100 power display' so you know exactly how much juice is left.

(Image credit: SoundMagic)

SoundMagic, founded in 2005 by acoustic design engineer Tony Xu, has a pretty impressive record when it comes to affordable buds. The SoundMagic E10s and E11Cs are all five-star performers, while the E11BTs scored four stars in 2019.

SoundMagic reckons that the TWS50s will bring the "same sound and value experience - energetic, engaging and packed with detail - to the world of true wireless."

Of course, there's no shortage of premium true wireless earbuds competing for the spotlight, but if you're on the lookout for a pair of Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 or Apple AirPods alternatives, the TWS50s could be just the ticket.

The SoundMagic TWS50s are on sale now, priced at £79.

