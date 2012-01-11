Sony has announced a new flagship MP3 player, the NWZ-Z1000.

This Android-based portable features a low-reflection, 4.3in WQVGA touchscreen, built-in stereo xLOUD speakers, wifi, a mini HDMI output and packs a 1GHz NVIDIA Tegra 2 video processor.

Sony claims its S Master MX digital amplifier, used inside the player, helps reduce distortion.

Bluetooth and DLNA connectivity are also included so you can stream content wirelessly. You'll also be able to download Apps from the Android marketplace to use on the player.

The UK is getting the 32GB model which will cost £300 when it goes on sale in the UK at the end of February.

Sony has also announced a premium in-ear headphone range: Balanced Armature. This technology allows for multiple, smaller driver units to be used in each earpiece, while Sony claims its Noise Blocking Structure makes for improved noise isolation.

Highlights include the XBA-NC85D (£450). These headphones use digital noise cancellation with a rechargeable battery fitted inside the actual housing. One charge (via USB) should be enough for around 20 hours use.