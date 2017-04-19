Sling TV is now available on LG's smart TVs. The service - which includes more than 150 channels for live broadcasts and watching on-demand - is accessible on most of LG's 2016 webOS 3.0 TVs. It'll land on the company's webOS 3.5-enabled 2017 models "in the coming months", according to Sling.

Sling TV subscribers can log into their accounts right now on a compatible LG telly, providing it's connected to the internet and has the Sling TV app installed. If you don't have Sling TV, you can sign up now through the app.

Tariffs start at $20 (£16) a month.

The Sling TV app should appear in the LG launcher bar, or you can search for it yourself in the LG Content Store.

Despite the proliferation of devices capable of showing TV, Sling reckons the humble lounge set is still incredibly important.

"Even with today's 'always on-the-go' lifestyle, we know watching TV from the living room is still as important to our customers as ever," said Ben Weinberger, chief product officer of Sling TV. "Offering Sling TV on LG's award-winning, top-of-the-line smart TVs gives viewers more control over how they watch Sling TV so they can view their favourite programmes without the need for additional devices or unnecessary input switching."

Sling TV is currently only available in the US.

