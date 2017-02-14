HDR is currently the big TV buzzword, and LG's OLED TVs will support four flavours in 2017: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and the recently announced Advanced HDR by Technicolor. The latter is a new format, produced in association with the video specialists at Technicolor and is set to feature on select pieces of content later in the year.

New for LG's 2017 OLED TVs is HDR Effect, a video processing mode which will take non-HDR content frame by frame, and allegedly improve brightness in specific areas, enhance contrast and render more precise images.

In an exciting first, all LG's OLED TVs will be compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The way Dolby Atmos is delivered will depend on the range you opt for. For the W7 'wallpaper' OLED it's a delivered via a completely separate soundbar, for G7 and E7 the TV stand doubles as a soundbar while, intriguingly, LG's C7 and B7 ranges use extra processing and their own internal speakers to deliver Atmos. An interesting approach, we're sure you'll agree.

Alternatively, C7 and B7 are also compatible with LG's new SJ8 soundbar which uses LG's TV Perfect Fit Kit. This allows you swap out the supplied stand for a special stand which integrates the soundbar.

Changing technology slightly, LG will debut its Nano Cell tech on its 4K HDR LCD TVs - LG claims it can absorb surplus light, the knock-on effect being improved colours and viewing angles.

LG's TVs also get an improved operating system for 2017, in the shape of WebOS 3.5. It keeps the general look we've come to know and like, but adds extra features such as Magic Link, which can provide instant recommendations and Magic Zoom which allows you to enlarge and record any part of the screen you want to see up close.

LG has confirmed that there won't be any 3D support from its TVs this year, which is hardly surprising given the fact Samsung and Sony's 2017 ranges have also snubbed the format.

Curved TVs are also off the agenda, with LG and Sony both confirming all 2017 TVs will be available only as flatscreens.

We've been told OLED models will hit stores during the first week of April, with 65in and 55in sets the first to appear and 77in variants to follow at a later date.

W7

OLED77W7 (77in) £25,000

OLED65W7 (65in) £8000

Picture-on-Wall design

2.57mm thin

4K HDR OLED

10-bit panel, 10-bit colour processing

WebOS 3.5

Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG/Advanced HDR by Technicolor

HDR Effect

Ultra Luminance

Dolby Atmos soundbar - 4.2 channel, 60W

G7

OLED77G7 £20,000

OLED 65G7 £7000

Picture-on-Glass design

4K HDR OLED

10-bit panel, 10-bit colour processing

WebOS 3.5

Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG/Advanced HDR by Technicolor

HDR Effect

Ultra Luminance

Dolby Atmos soundbar built into stand

4.2 channel, 80W (77in)

4.2 channel, 60W (65in)

E7

OLED65E7 £5000

OLED55E7 £3500

Picture-on-Glass design

4K HDR OLED

10-bit panel, 10-bit colour processing

WebOS 3.5

Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG/Advanced HDR by Technicolor

HDR Effect

Ultra Luminance

Dolby Atmos soundbar built into stand

4.2 channel, 60W (65in)

2.2 channel, 40W (55in)

C7

OLED65C7 £4500

OLED55C7 £3000

Blade-slim design

4K HDR OLED

10-bit panel, 10-bit colour processing

WebOS 3.5

Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG/Advanced HDR by Technicolor

HDR Effect

Ultra Luminance

Dolby Atmos TV speakers

2.2 channel, 40W

Compatible with TV Perfect Fit Kit

B7

OLED65B7 £4500

OLED55B7 £3000

Blade-slim design

4K HDR OLED

10-bit panel, 10-bit colour processing

WebOS 3.5

Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG/Advanced HDR by Technicolor

HDR Effect

Ultra Luminance

Dolby Atmos TV speakers

2.2 channel, 40W

Compatible with TV Perfect Fit Kit

SJ9500

86/75/65/55in

4K HDR LCD TV

Nano Cell

Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG/Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Ultra Luminance

Technicolor Expert Mode

HDR Effect

WebOS 3.5

Designed by Harman Kardon

5.2 channel, 80W (86in)

4.2 channel, 60W (75in)

2.2 channel, 40W (65/55in)

SJ8500

65/60/55in

4K HDR LCD TV

Nano Cell

Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG/Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Ultra Luminance

Technicolor Expert Mode

HDR Effect

WebOS 3.5

Designed by Harman Kardon

2.2 channel sound, 40W

Compatible with TV Perfect Fit Kit

SJ8000

65/55/49in

4K HDR LCD TV

Nano Cell

Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG/Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Ultra Luminance

Technicolor Expert Mode

HDR Effect

WebOS 3.5

2.2 channel, 20W

Compatible with TV Perfect Fit Kit

