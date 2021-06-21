Save up to £140 on the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini in the Prime Day sales

Good news: you can make a saving on both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in the Prime Day sales. Amazon has kicked-off its two days of deals and Apple's latest iPhone is invited to the party.
The big-screen iPhone 12 is down from £799 to £669 for a 16% saving and £130 in your back pocket.
While the smaller iPhone 12 Mini ( also drops by £130 for a 19% saving, down from £699 to £569 for Prime Day.
iPhone 12 Prime Day deals
New iPhone 12 (64GB)
£799 now £669 (save £130)
Enjoy the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a tidy discount thanks to this Prime Day iPhone deal. It has the latest A14 chip for super-fast processing, plus Apple's advanced dual-camera system. You can also save £65 on the 128GB model.View Deal
New iPhone 12 Mini (64GB)
£699 now £569 (save £130)
Enjoy the latest iPhone experience in a more palatable size thanks to the 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR screen of the iPhone 12 Mini. There's still the A14 Chip and advanced dual-camera system. And you can also save £140 on the 256GB model.View Deal
There's plenty new about the iPhone 12: a new design, new screen, new processor, and, for the first time, 5G. But it's also lost a couple of things from its box – namely a charger and pair of EarPods headphones – and is pricier, too.
Despite this, it's another win for Apple. It looks and feels reassuringly premium, the OLED screen is a big step up on the iPhone 11's LCD panel, and it's more durable. The A14 Bionic chip keeps things moving admirably, and it takes better snaps in low light.
Dolby Atmos and Apple’s own spatial audio processing are available to enjoy through the AirPods Pro and the recently announced AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones.
Despite its higher price, the iPhone 12 is the best handset in a very strong iPhone line-up. A highly tempting and typically Apple package. And these Prime Day deals make it more tempting than ever.