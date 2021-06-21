Save up to £140 on the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini in the Prime Day sales

Good news: you can make a saving on both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in the Prime Day sales. Amazon has kicked-off its two days of deals and Apple's latest iPhone is invited to the party.

The big-screen iPhone 12 is down from £799 to £669 for a 16% saving and £130 in your back pocket.

While the smaller iPhone 12 Mini ( also drops by £130 for a 19% saving, down from £699 to £569 for Prime Day.

iPhone 12 Prime Day deals

There's plenty new about the iPhone 12: a new design, new screen, new processor, and, for the first time, 5G. But it's also lost a couple of things from its box – namely a charger and pair of EarPods headphones – and is pricier, too.

Despite this, it's another win for Apple. It looks and feels reassuringly premium, the OLED screen is a big step up on the iPhone 11's LCD panel, and it's more durable. The A14 Bionic chip keeps things moving admirably, and it takes better snaps in low light.

Dolby Atmos and Apple’s own spatial audio processing are available to enjoy through the AirPods Pro and the recently announced AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones.

Despite its higher price, the iPhone 12 is the best handset in a very strong iPhone line-up. A highly tempting and typically Apple package. And these Prime Day deals make it more tempting than ever.