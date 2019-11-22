Save on Sony's five-star portable hi-res music player for Black Friday

If you're in the market for something that's small, portable, sounds great and doesn't happen to be a pair of headphones this Black Friday, then have we got a deal for you.

Amazon has sliced £30 of the superb Sony NW-A45 Walkman, taking its price down from £149 to an even more attractive £113.50. This brilliant portable player has just picked up a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award, so to see it at such a low price helps make a convincing case to buy one.

With support for WAV, DSD and FLAC files, the Sony NW-A45 already offers a clear, admirable sound for £149.

But, Amazon has slashed the asking price to just £113.50 and, while you don't get headphones in the box, you do get an intuitive, classy piece of kit, a colour touch-screen, Bluetooth connectivity and the option to pack it with hi-res music for on the go. You'll get better results than just playing your high-res files through a smartphone, that's for sure. Head over to Amazon and see for yourself.

