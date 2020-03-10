Award-winning Sony NW-A45 Walkman hits lowest ever price at Amazon

If you're in the market for a music player that's small, portable and sounds great (and yes, much better than your average smartphone), then have we got a deal for you.

Amazon has discounted the superb Sony NW-A45 Walkman, taking its price down from its original £149 asking price to an much more attractive £99.97. That's the lowest price we've ever seen it, beating the £113 price during last November's Black Friday event.

This brilliant portable player won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award, so to see it at such a low price helps make a convincing case to buy one.

With support for WAV, DSD and FLAC files, the Sony NW-A45 already offers a clear, admirable sound for £149.

But, Amazon has slashed the asking price to just £113.50 and, While you don't get headphones in the box, you do get an intuitive, classy piece of kit, a colour touch-screen, Bluetooth connectivity and the option to pack it with hi-res music for on the go. There's support for WAV, DSD and FLAC files, and most importantly a clear, admirable and precise sound that's particularly great with vocals.

You'll get better results than just playing your high-res files through a smartphone, that's for sure. Head over to Amazon and see for yourself.

