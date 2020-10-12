Save a HUGE 60% on this 55-inch Philips 4K TV on Amazon Prime Day

If it's a big Amazon Prime Day discount you're after, it doesn't get much bigger than 60% off this 55-inch Philips TV.

Nicknamed 'The One' for its all-round appeal, the Philips 55PUS7304 could be all the screen and every spec you're after.

It's a 4K LCD model with a direct LED backlight and beautiful, three-sided Ambilight.

For the unfamiliar, Ambilight extends the onscreen action onto the wall around the TV in the form of coloured light.

It looks spectacular, but it also benefits the performance, making the display seem bigger, drawing the eye into the action and increasing perceived contrast.

Philips 55PUS7304 55-inch 4K TV £1150 £455 at Amazon

The 55PUS7304 is referred to by Philips as 'The One', thanks to its all-round mainstream appeal. It's an LCD model with a direct LED backlight, three-sided Ambilight, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and and Android TV operating system. It sure is a lot of TV at a very low price.View Deal

In terms of the display itself, the 7304 supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (as well as the more common HDR10 and HLG formats), and Dolby Atmos is supported for sound, too.

Orchestrating matters is the first-generation version of Philips’ P5 processor, and The One ships with Android TV 9.0 on board, which brings with it Google Assistant. It's also ‘Works with Alexa’ certified, and either smart assistant can be activated using a button on the remote or a separate smart speaker such as the Google Home or Amazon Echo.

All told, this is undeniably a lot of TV and packed spec sheet for a very low price.

MORE:

Check out the best Amazon Prime Day Echo deals

Best Prime Day TV deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals