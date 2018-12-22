Save 36% on Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones

Beats headphones remain ever-popular, thanks to their sleek designs and unwavering celebrity support. And now that the bass-heavy sound of the original Beats headphones has been fine-tuned, we're less against the idea of recommending them to someone who's set on the Beats look - especially when there's a hefty discount.

There are currently big savings on the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones. They have Bluetooth and promise up to 40 hours of wireless battery life. You can save almost £100 on certain finishes of the headphones, and all colours are on offer with some sort of saving ahead of the Boxing Day sales.

View Beats Solo 3 Wireless Matte Gold £249.95 £159.95 at Amazon

View Beats Solo 3 Wireless Black Gloss £249.95 £179.99 at Amazon

See all the Beats Solo 3 Wireless deals on Amazon

MORE: