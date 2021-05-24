Samsung's new 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor is a 4K TV without a tuner

More people are working from home now, which means more demand for home computer monitors. But why have separate screens for working, gaming, streaming, and so on? Why not have one display that can do it all?

That's the aim of Samsung's Smart Monitors, which are now available in more sizes. The screens – which now come in 24in, 27in, 32in and 43in sizes – have built-in speakers and smart TV functionality thanks to Samsung’s Tizen platform. This means you can run video apps like Netflix directly from the monitor, as well as carry out work tasks.

TV Plus gives you free live and on-demand content with no downloads or signups required, while Universal Guide recommends content based on your preferences and viewing habits.

A remote control comes bundled in the box, and it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby voice assistants, so you can control what you're watching like you would with a traditional smart TV.

You can also feed the monitor from your compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone thanks to wireless support for Samsung's DeX desktop-style environment. In other words, you don't need a PC, you can just access all your files from your phone through your monitor, and add a keyboard and mouse.

The Smart Monitors are available in two ranges. The M7 boasts 4K resolution and a borderless design for more immersive viewing. It comes in 32in and 43in sizes. The M5 is Full HD and comes in 24in, 27in and 32in sizes, with a white colour option available in the larger two sizes.

If you're going to be working from home more in the future, and you want to mix business with leisure, a Samsung Smart Monitor could be worth investigating.

There's no word on pricing or release date yet, but you can 'inquire to buy' over at the Samsung website.

