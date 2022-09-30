Samsung's 98-inch QN100B TV promises a crazy peak brightness figure

Samsung has launched what it claims is the world's brightest consumer TV. The QN100B Neo QLED TV stands a monster 98 inches diagonally across, and promises a peak brightness of 5000 nits – more than twice that offered by most rivals, PC Mag (opens in new tab) reports.

That figure puts it among commercial displays designed to be used outdoors for advertising.

The TV was unveiled at CEDIA 2022, a trade show for the smart home technology industry.

The QN100B uses Mini LED backlighting, and Samsung claims its 14-bit panel can adjust its brightness in 16384 steps, thanks to its Neo Quantum Processor+ chipset. HDR10 and 10+ Adaptive come as standard, as does HLG. The TV also has a 120-watt 6.4.4 Dolby Atmos sound system, with Object Sound Tracking+, and Q-Symphony.

And at under 20mm thick, it's also Samsung's thinnest QLED TV yet.

Apart from its gargantuan size and huge peak brightness figure, it's actually fairly close to a regular TV, with Samsung's Tizen operating system bringing all the usual streaming apps and the Bixby and Alexa voice assistants. But the price is anything but regular: it costs KRW 45,000,000 (around $34,000, £28,000, AU$49,000).

MORE:

These are the best Samsung TVs you can buy

Shop today's best TV deals

Which Samsung QLED TV should you buy?