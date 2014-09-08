The move is primarily for service providers outside the US, with the company citing demand for a simpler means of catering for the "increasing consumer interest in internet-delivered entertainment".

Online streaming services revolutionised the way we watch TV, from Netflix or Amazon streaming 4K content to Google's (and indeed Roku's) dongles for use with HD sets.

With the Roku Powered initiative, Roku's streaming tech can be customised and integrated with pay-TV services for better user experience.

Roku Powered allows access to "low-cost hardware, fast software, a simple and intuitive user interface and a broad selection of streaming content", as well as software upgrades.

It follows a successful partnership between Roku and BSkyB, which led to the development and launch of the Now TV Box in July 2013 – the first time Roku had licensed its online video streaming platform.

Roku general manager of content and services, Steve Shannon, said: "Our world-class software, cost-effective hardware design, and broad content selection make Roku the ideal strategic partner for pay-TV providers."

