Record Store Day 2022 date announced: get your diaries out and turn to April

Record Store Day, the vinyl party that according to its organisers has become the largest single day music event in the world, has finalised a date. Mark your diaries for 23rd April, 2022.

What Hi-Fi? is very much looking forward to the 15th annual celebration of bricks-and-mortar record shops and the records we buy from them, which last year saw some fantastic Record Store Day releases and even a free docuseries celebrating UK indie record store owners.

To support the biggest vinyl event in the music calendar, RSD is also delighted to see the return of the four much-loved Record Store Day partners at the very heart of independence and vinyl in the UK: Bowers & Wilkins, Rega Research, Sound Performance and Meantime Brewing Company – we will of course be keeping an eye out for this years' official RSD beer

Stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? for updates on RSD releases for 2022 and if you desperately need a physical music fix in the meantime, there's always our where to buy vinyl feature

Also, don't forget RSD offers £25 and £50 gift vouchers now that can be spent before or during the event – an ideal holiday gift for the vinyl lover in your life.

