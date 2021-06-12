Record Store Day quiz: test your knowledge of best-selling vinyl albums

Whichever way you look at it, lockdown in 2020 meant more time at home. And with all those extra hours indoors, many of us took to music – and scouring the internet for records to add to our collection in particular – as a way to feel alive and connected.

Vinyl sales rocketed in 2020, enjoying their best year in three decades. In the UK, sales of the once-humble record climbed for the 13th consecutive year, and Stateside, vinyl revenue actually overtook CDs for the first time since 1986.

During what was an extremely difficult year, many British music fans went analogue in lockdown. Sales of vinyl jumped by over a tenth (11.5 per cent) year-on-year to almost 5 million (4.8m), as reported by the BPI.

But let's get to the point – we're here to celebrate Record Store Day 2021 after all. Do you think you know the vinyl albums UK music fans were buying? You do? Time to put your knowledge to the test, friend.

The biggest vinyl album release in 2020 came from Kylie Minogue, whose November album drop had shifted in excess of 21,500 units by the start of 2021. A staggering 13,500 of those were in its first week of release, where it went straight to the top on the Official Albums Chart and made Kylie the first female artist to score a UK Number 1 in five consecutive decades.

But make no mistake, this quiz concerns the top 40 albums sold on vinyl in 2020 in the UK and, as you can probably guess, new music hardly dominates the charts here. Only 17 of the albums in this top-40 list were actually released that year.

Fancy a few hints? Sure thing. You'll get the name of the band, the year the work was released and a sentence or two about it – we're not monsters (although we do love Gaga). Ready? You've got six minutes. Click 'Play' on the quiz and type your answers into the text bar that appears.

