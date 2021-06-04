Record Store Day 2021's official beer is available today – and it's for charity

Record Store Day 2021, which brings together over 250 independent record shops across the UK, is gearing up for two big drops on Saturday 12th June and Saturday 17th July. And for the first time, Meantime Brewing Company is proud to become the ‘Official Beer Partner’ for the auspicious musical occasion.

In celebration of the unique event that was founded 14 years ago, the Greenwich-based brewery is launching an exclusive Meantime 33:45 beer. Proceeds from the special batch will be donated to War Child, the specialist charity for children affected by conflict – and the official charity partner of Record Store Day.

The table beer (3.5% ABV) has been brewed especially for RSD and is apparently inspired by the American west coast to offer "a turn-table IPA with Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe hops’ citrus, pine, and floral hits for a truly two-speed player."

Record Store Day and Meantime’s 33:45 beer will be available from Meantime’s new e-shop from today, and in select participating stores from 12th June.

Vinyl lovers visiting their local record store on the official days will also receive limited edition Meantime t-shirts and tote bags at participating record stores as a thank you for their support and contribution, while stocks last. For those who miss out, Record Store Day Meantime 33:45 official merchandise will be available to buy from Meantime's e-shop.

Meantime’s collaboration with Record Store Day is, says RSD, a message of solidarity for the independent record sector and its stores which, throughout the challenges of the past year, have found creative, flexible, and inventive ways to keep serving the music lovers in their communities.

More than 250 independent record stores will be celebrating in every corner of the UK with an array of special and limited-edition vinyl releases – more on this below.

