The best cheap Sony wireless earbuds are now even cheaper at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is the gift that keeps on giving. We've seen hefty discounts on all kinds of headphones, and next in line is Sony's budget WF-C500 pair.

The earbuds are built for sport and fitness (but really are just as suitable for everyday use too) and their price has certainly slimmed down – and in both the UK and US, too.

In the US, they're down a huge 42 per cent to $58 (opens in new tab), from a previous price of $100.

In the UK, the deal is slightly less compelling, with a £10 discount bringing them down to £49 (opens in new tab). But that's still a great price for one of our favourite pairs of budget wireless earbuds.

Best Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds deals

(opens in new tab) US: Sony WF-C500 $100 $58 at Amazon (save $42) (opens in new tab)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5, and are available in black, white, orange and green. Five stars

(opens in new tab) UK: Sony WF-C500 £59 £49 at Amazon (save £10) (opens in new tab)

The UK deal involves a smaller discount, but a lower overall price, so it's a case of swings and roundabouts. Fitness fans will find a lot to like, especially for under £50.

With the WF-C500, Sony has successfully brought its true wireless in-ear expertise down to a competitive price, all without cutting too many corners. The result is a pair of extremely comfortable earbuds with neutral tonality, a front-foot sonic attitude, and fine levels of detail and insight.

At full price, the Sony WF-C500 are well worth the investment; at these discounted prices, they might just be the best cheap headphones deal we’ll see this side of Christmas.

The Sony WF-C500 have a sporty bent, with IPX4 certification meaning they can withstand splashes of water like a sudden rain shower. At 5.4g per earbud, these earbuds aren’t any kind of burden to wear – and thanks to the supplied choice of ear tips and the compact nature of their design, they are simple to get into position and will stay comfortable for hours once they’re in. They also come in more colourful options including blue, white and orange as well as black.

Connecting via Bluetooth 5.0 is quick and compatibility with SBC and AAC codecs is on board. There’s support for hands-free calls, while you can also access your smartphone’s voice assistant at the touch of a button.

The buds have 10 hours of battery life, or 20 with the carry case, and support Sony's DSEE technology (which upscales digital music files to near hi-res quality). They also offer Sony 360 Reality Audio, which delivers 360-degree surround audio, and Sony's 'Headphones Connect' app that lets you tweak EQ settings.

Basically, they offer a lot of the same features as the superb, Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM4, but at a fraction of the price. Yes, please.

Today's best Sony WF-C500 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $98 (opens in new tab) View Deal (opens in new tab)

MORE:

Read the full review: Sony WF-C500 wireless in-ear headphones

Our pick of the best in-ear headphones

Sony 360 Reality Audio: what is it? What headphones and speakers work with it?