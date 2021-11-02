Quick! Philips 65OLED806 deal slashes £1000 off at Currys

We've just spotted a ludicrously-good deal on a 65-inch OLED TV. It's the brand new Philips 65OLED806, a 2021 Award-winner, and it's down from £2300 to £1800 at Currys. But if enter the code VISION500OFF at the checkout, you can get another £500 off, which cuts the price to only £1300 – a full £1000 off the RRP!

Too good to be true? Perhaps. It's possible Currys has made a mistake and could cancel your order, but it's well worth a try if you want £1000 off what is arguably the best TV of 2021. And if it stands, you'll have scored yourself the mother of all early Black Friday deals.

Best OLED TV deal

LG OLED65C1 Philips 65OLED806 TV £2300 £1300 at Currys (save £1000)

Philips' 2021 OLED is now cheaper than ever before thanks to this eye-popping deal! Plug in the voucher code VISION500OFF at the checkout to get the price down to £1300 and get one of our favourite TVs for a crazy-low price. View Deal

The Philips 65OLED806 delivers an exceptionally sharp and punchy picture, the full HDMI 2.1 feature set and support for all HDR formats including both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. HDR10+ Adaptive is on board, too, allowing the TV to automatically adjust HDR10+ content to ambient lighting conditions.

The Android TV 10 is well appointed for apps, with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ all present in their full 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos glory (Amazon features HDR10+ content as well).

The 65OLED806 is a well-specified gaming TV, too. It has two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K@120Hz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) in all of its current forms (G-Sync certification is in progress), and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

Overall, the Philips 65OLED806 is an excellent TV that performs even better than its Award-winning predecessor. Indeed, we felt that it was unbeatable for the original price of £2300.

Now that Currys has slashed the price to £1300 when you use the code VISION500OFF at the checkout, this OLED TV is impossible to ignore. Don't hesitate to pull the trigger on this one.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs available

And here are the best gaming TVs around right now

OLED vs QLED: Which is the best TV technology?