Quick! Get Amazon Echo Dot and 1 month's Music Unlimited for £9

Brace yourselves, for this is one of the best deals we've ever seen on a smart speaker. You can now get the Amazon Echo Dot (RRP £50) plus one month's access to the Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service (RRP £9.99) for just £8.98.

That's a saving of about £50.

Madness.

Amazon Echo Dot | 1 month Amazon Music Unlimited | £8.98

This is the price for Amazon Prime members. Non-Prime members will pay £10.98, which is only £2 more. That gets you a month's access to 60 million songs, and one of the best small smart speakers we've ever seen. Not bad at all.View Deal

That's the price for Amazon Prime members. If you don't have Prime, you'll pay £2 more (£10.98), which is still a pretty sweet deal by anyone's reckoning.

Of course, Amazon is hoping you'll love Music Unlimited so much you'll remain a member and keep paying the £9.99 monthly fee. But you're under no obligation to; you can just cancel at the end of the first month.

Do so, however, and you'll miss out on a true rival to Apple Music and Spotify. We like it – so much so, we gave it four stars in our review.

And what of the Echo Dot? This latest-generation, diddy smart speaker is more stylish, more intelligent and better-sounding than its predecessor. So, right off the bat, you're getting a lot for your money. And with Alexa just a voice command away, you can play music, check the news, make voice calls, set alarms and control Alexa-compatible smart devices and more – all without leaving the sofa.

Equipped with an upgraded driver and new microphones, we found the 3rd Gen Echo Dot to be a strong performer, both in terms of picking up voice commands and playing music. It won't trouble your hi-fi, of course, but Alexa can be heard loud and clear.

Simple, cheap and effective, this smart speaker is highly recommended. Tempted? This deal might not be around long, so take advantage while you can.

