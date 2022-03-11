PS4 owners can now get 3 months' free Apple TV+

PS4 owners in both the US and UK can now nab three months' free access to Apple TV Plus. Last summer, Sony announced a cross-promotion making the deal available to PS5 owners (though for six months instead of three). Now it's extended it to owners of the older console.

To take advantage, you'll need an Apple ID and PlayStation Network account. Head to the PS4's TV and Video section and download the Apple TV Plus app, then enter your Apple ID. As long as you haven't used the service before, you'll be granted three months' access, gratis.

Like the deal for PS5 owners, it expires on 22nd July 2022.

3 months' free Apple TV+ for PS4 owners

UK PS4 owners can follow this link and start their free trial, stat. To be eligible, you'll need an Apple ID and PlayStation Network account, and you can't have had Apple TV Plus before.

US PS4 owners, the deal is the same for you. Again, you'll need an Apple ID and PlayStation Network account. Then you can start enjoying original series like Ted Lasso, See and Foundation, as well as films like Finch.

Once the trial has ended, Apple TV Plus reverts to its usual charge of £4.99/$4.99 per month. So make sure you cancel ahead of time if you don't want to be charged.

Extending the offer to PS4 owners is a smart move on both Sony and Apple's part. Despite launching well over a year ago, the PS5 is still in short supply – here's why, and here's where you can find a PS5. But with more than 116 million PS4s sold around the world, this deal will have much more widespread appeal.

