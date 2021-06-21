Prime Day wireless earbuds deal: save over £70 on Sony WF-SP800N headphones

If you’re looking to inject some vibrancy into your workout or commute, this great Amazon Prime Day deal could be just the ticket.

You can make a tidy saving of 40% on the Sony WF-SP800N true wireless earbuds thanks to the first deals appearing on day one of the Prime Day sales.

Prime Day headphones deal

Sony WF-SP800N £180 £108 at Amazon

Sony's sports headphones deliver an energetic and enjoyable sound, while the nine-hour battery life from just a single charge should be plenty for most workouts. Add robust build quality and you've got a serious bargain. Available in black, blue and white.View Deal

The WF-SP800N continue Sony's excellent form in the true wireless earbuds space. They're made for sport and boast an IP55 rating – in other words, they're resistant to dust and water, so they can easily shrug off a sweaty workout.

A selection of wing hooks and ear tips keep them secure no matter how vigorously you're moving, and there's an impressive nine hours of battery held in the buds themselves (plus a less impressive nine hours in the charging case). Noise-cancelling ensures outside distractions are kept to a minimum. Touch controls can be found on the outer surface of each bud and there's also voice control through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Sonically, there's detail and dynamics in spades, and the wireless earbuds carry a lot of rhythmic energy. There's plenty of top-end attack yet the headphones still sound natural and hugely listenable. We gave them five stars when we reviewed them at £180. Given that they're currently discounted to £108 if you're in the market for a set of sports headphones, we wouldn't hesitate to pick up a pair.

