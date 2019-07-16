Amazon Prime Day: Save £45 on true wireless earbuds - deal ends tonight

The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless headphones are down a whopping 30 per cent for Amazon Prime Day, making the ideal Prime Day deal for runners and gym-goers alike.

These secure-fitting earbuds are easy to use, very comfortable and hold a solid Bluetooth connection at all times which makes them not at all bad now they’re £105.

Jabra Elite 65t wireless headphones £150 £105 on Amazon

Comfortable, portable and effective, these true wireless headphones are well worth considering now with their Prime Day discount. Their voice assistant compatibility makes them a great choice for hands-free listening on the move.View Deal

We didn't find them the most competitive-sounding pair at their original £150 price, but the discount certainly bends things in their favour.

You can customise your music to a degree with the in-app equaliser and the one-touch access to the big three voice assistants certainly adds an edge when it comes to making hands-free calls and choosing tracks on the hoof.

The Jabra Elite 65t buds come with a charge case that brings the run time up to 15 hours. They come in black, copper and gold, and the deal is available until midnight 16th July.

MORE:

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

Best cheap headphones deals