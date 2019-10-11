Primare's NP5 streamer brings its Prisma platform to any digital system

Primare's new self-proclaimed "bijou" NP5 network player brings the company's proprietary Prisma streaming platform to any system with a digital input.

Incorporating all the functionality found in its latest Prisma-enabled models, there's AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and Chromecast built-in – and it promises to be Roon Ready in a subsequent update. Naturally, you can access local files and those stored on a NAS drive, with the NP5 supporting high-res file playback up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD128.

Specifically designed to be petite enough to slip neatly into any system setup, NP5 Prisma can be used with both stereo and multi-channel products, Primare or other brands – as long as there's a digital input onboard.

We know you want the cold, hard specs. So here's what you get: a choice of a wired (LAN) or wireless (WLAN) network connection; a USB A input; RCA and Toslink outputs with choice of 48, 96, 192 outputs (for connection with any DAC); and RS232 control connection, allowing for Prisma app control on past Primare models: volume control, mute, power on/off, input selection.

The Primare NP5 Prisma will have an RRP of £450 when released in November.

But wait! We haven't told you about the NP5 Prisma Update Programme yet. Owners of PRE60, NP30, I32 MM30, PRE32 MM30, SP32, SP33, SPA22 and SPA23 models can purchase the NP5 Prisma for £225 – half price, then – on presentation of an original invoice and/or verifiable serial number to an authorised Primare dealer.

Cue a calming Sunday afternoon spent rifling through the kitchen drawer where you keep all the receipts, then...

MORE:

Best multi-room systems 2019

Best hi-fi systems 2019: micro, hi-fi, vinyl